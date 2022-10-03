Financial bonds floated by China EximBank exceeds 10 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 13:31, October 03, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Yuan-denominated financial bonds floated by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has exceeded 10 trillion yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars), data from the bank showed.

The lender has recently issued three batches of financial bonds totaling 20 billion yuan in the interbank bond market.

Since its establishment in 1994, the bank has attached great importance to bond business development, with its annual bond issuance now standing at 1.6 trillion yuan.

China Eximbank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank that supports China's foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

