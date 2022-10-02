Walkthrough tour offered to public in dual-Olympic venue National Stadium

Xinhua) 15:48, October 02, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Dual-Olympic venue National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", provided a walkthrough tour to the public on Saturday.

Torches, mascots, snowflake placards, pigeon-shaped lanterns and other landmark items are displayed on the ground floor of the hall, while opening ceremony props and competition equipment of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games are on display in an area located on the fifth floor.

Skywalk at the top of the National Stadium was also opened to tourists, who can visit the torch platform of the Beijing Olympics, the fireworks lighting device of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and overlook the core area of the Beijing Olympic Park and the Beijing Central Axis.

Tourists can also visit the "pit" at the center of the National Stadium, which served for lifting core props during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 and 2022 Games.

The underground space of the stadium will be built into a fitness center, and the ground area will be restored to lawn and tracks for post-Games utilization, according to the venue's operation team.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)