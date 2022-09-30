UN Security Council renews authorization regarding human trafficking off Libya

Xinhua) 09:57, September 30, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Thursday renewed for another year its authorization for member states to inspect vessels suspected of smuggling migrants and human trafficking from Libya.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2652, the 15-member council decided to renew the authorizations for a further period of 12 months from the date of adoption of the resolution.

The resolution also allows member states to seize the vessels that are confirmed as being used for the purposes of migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

In the resolution, the council condemned all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilization of the country and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

In addition, the council requested that the UN secretary-general report on the implementation of the latest resolution in 11 months' time.

The Security Council also expressed its intention to continue to review the situation and consider, as appropriate, renewing the authority for additional periods.

