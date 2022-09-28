Mongolian edition of Dictionary of Chinese Cultural Knowledge published

Xinhua) 11:14, September 28, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The inauguration ceremony of the Mongolian version of Dictionary of Chinese Cultural Knowledge was held on here Tuesday.

Around 20 Mongolian translators led by Menerel Chimedtseye, professor at the National University of Mongolia, and a leading Mongolian sinologist translated the dictionary over the past year.

"It is a 'classic' work that contains the basic knowledge of Chinese culture and covers many topics from ancient philosophy and concepts to modern science, technology, history, literature, art, customs, and lifestyle," Chimedtseye said at the ceremony.

"It can be said that such comprehensive and large-scale work, which introduces the culture of our country's longtime friendly and close neighbor, China, has never been published in the Mongolian language before," he said.

This is the first time that the dictionary has been published in a foreign language.

The launch ceremony of the book is part of a series of activities in the China-Mongolia Friendship Week that began here on Monday.

