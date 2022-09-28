Exhibition showcasing China's new era achievements opens in Beijing

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the exhibition -- "Forging Ahead in the New Era" -- and declares the exhibition open at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The exhibition -- "Forging Ahead in the New Era" -- opened Tuesday morning at the Beijing Exhibition Hall.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony and declared the exhibition open.

Wang hailed the decade since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 as a truly extraordinary and remarkable decade in the course of the development of the Party and the country.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire Party, the military, and all Chinese people in advancing a host of transformative practices, making many new breakthroughs and achieving a number of landmark accomplishments, Wang said.

With great success achieved for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the last 10 years are a milestone in the history of the Party, the People's Republic of China, reform and opening up, the development of socialism, and the development of the Chinese nation, he said.

The fundamental reason why historic achievements and historic shifts have been made in the cause of the Party and the country is the helmsmanship and leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Wang said.

Wang stressed the need to maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

As an important part of the publicity work in preparation for the 20th CPC National Congress, the exhibition is being held to guide all officials and the public to continue to forge ahead under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, remain committed to the leadership of the CPC and China's socialist system, and resolutely follow the CPC in sticking to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and promoting national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, Wang said.

About 350 people attended the opening ceremony.

