Chinese mainland reports 129 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:57, September 24, 2022

A medical worker works in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 129 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 51 were in Sichuan and 32 in Guizhou, according to the National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

A total of 624 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 206 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,906.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

