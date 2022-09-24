4 killed in Nigeria building collapse

Xinhua) 11:50, September 24, 2022

At least four people were killed in a residential building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Friday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of the NEMA, said in a statement Friday that a three-storey building collapsed in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Rescuers have discovered four bodies from the ruins, and rescued one person who has been transferred to a local hospital for treatment, Farinloye said.

He did not mention the cause of the collapse, but said search and rescue operations have been concluded as rescuers have reached ground zero.

Cases of building collapse are not uncommon in Nigeria, and local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction.

