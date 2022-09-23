Türkiye mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap involving 200: Turkish president

Xinhua) 13:12, September 23, 2022

ANKARA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Russia and Ukraine had exchanged 200 prisoners of war under the mediation of Türkiye.

"As a result of diplomatic traffic I conducted with Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Mr. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, the exchange of 200 war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was accomplished today (Sept. 22)," he told journalists on the presidential plane on his way back to Türkiye after attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

"This exchange that took place under Türkiye's mediation is an important step for ending the war," state-run TRT broadcaster quoted the Turkish president as saying.

Erdogan noted that he will continue phone diplomacy to make further efforts for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out their largest prisoner exchange since the onset of their conflict on Feb. 24, in which 215 Ukrainians, including 124 officers, were released by Russia, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said Thursday.

Two civilians were also released as part of the swap.

Besides, Saudi Arabia mediated a release of 10 foreigners by Russia under the exchange, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

