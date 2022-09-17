CPEC adds new dimension to Pakistan-China cooperation: Pakistani official
ISLAMABAD, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani foreign ministry's Additional Secretary Asia-Pacific Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had added a new dimension to Pakistan-China cooperation.
The official made the remarks during two rounds of briefings on the CPEC for resident diplomatic missions of several countries, which were convened on Thursday and Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Pakistan welcomes development partners and enterprises from around the world to strengthen investment and trade linkages and consider opportunities in special economic zones," said the statement.
Thanking the Pakistani foreign ministry and relevant government departments for the briefings, participating diplomatic missions underscored abiding mutual interest in enhancing economic cooperation, according to the statement.
