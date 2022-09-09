22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade held in Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:47, September 09, 2022

People visit the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the booth of South Korea during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Exhibitors show saki and cake from Nagasaki of Japan during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People attend the opening ceremony of the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A model of Embraer E190-E2 aircraft is on display during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People visit the booth of Chinese battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2022. The fair, themed "Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in Green Future", kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

