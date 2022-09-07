China to raise prices of gasoline, diesel

September 07, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Wednesday based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 190 yuan (about 27.5 U.S. dollars) and 185 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.

The NDRC said that China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- alongside other oil processing companies, should maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

International oil prices are expected to continue to fluctuate in the short term, according to the price monitoring center of the NDRC.

