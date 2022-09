We Are China

Indonesia raises fuel prices

Xinhua) 11:19, September 04, 2022

A staff member replaces the fuel price boards at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Vehicles queue to refuel at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Vehicles queue to refuel at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A staff member replaces the fuel price boards at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A staff member replaces the fuel price boards at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Vehicles queue to refuel at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A staff member works at a gas station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2022. Indonesia raised fuel prices on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)