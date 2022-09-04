Britain's energy price cap to rise by 80 pct in October

Xinhua) 10:53, September 04, 2022

A man refuels his car at a gas station in Manchester, Britain, Sept. 2, 2022. Britain's energy price cap will rise by 80 percent to 3,549 pounds (about 4,180 U.S. dollars) per year for an average household from October, the country's energy regulator announced Friday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

A man refuels his car at a gas station in Manchester, Britain, Sept. 2, 2022. Britain's energy price cap will rise by 80 percent to 3,549 pounds (about 4,180 U.S. dollars) per year for an average household from October, the country's energy regulator announced Friday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

(220903) -- CHESHIRE, Sept. 3, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows an industrial area in Cheshire, Britain. Britain's energy price cap will rise by 80 percent to 3,549 pounds (about 4,180 U.S. dollars) per year for an average household from October, the country's energy regulator announced Friday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

(220903) -- CHESHIRE, Sept. 3, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows an industrial area in Cheshire, Britain. Britain's energy price cap will rise by 80 percent to 3,549 pounds (about 4,180 U.S. dollars) per year for an average household from October, the country's energy regulator announced Friday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

A smart energy meter is seen in a household in Manchester, Britain, Sept. 2, 2022. Britain's energy price cap will rise by 80 percent to 3,549 pounds (about 4,180 U.S. dollars) per year for an average household from October, the country's energy regulator announced Friday. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)