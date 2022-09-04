We Are China

English Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool

Xinhua) 10:44, September 04, 2022

Everton's manager Frank Lampard gestures during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (L) holds off Everton's Anthony Gordon during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (L) vies for a header with Everton's Alexander Iwobi during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Fabinho (L) vies with Everton's Neal Maupay during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Luis Diaz (L) vies for a header with Everton's Conor Coady during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the spectators after the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Luis Diaz (L) holds off Everton's Nathan Patterson during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (top) vies for a header with Everton's Vitalii Mykolenko (L) during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Everton's Conor Coady (L) vies with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Luis Diaz (L) vies with Everton's Amadou Onana during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) holds off Everton's Vitalii Mykolenko during the English Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)