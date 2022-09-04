In pics: qualifying session of Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix
Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Carlos Sainz of Ferrari drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Charles Leclerc of Ferrrari drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Max Verstappen of Redbull drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is seen before the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Fans throw fireworks into the circuit during the Qualifying of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Zhou Guanyu (L) of Alfa Romeo and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes drive during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives into pit lane after the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo reacts after the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Max Verstappen of Redbull celebrates after taking the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.