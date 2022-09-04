In pics: qualifying session of Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Xinhua) 10:32, September 04, 2022

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Charles Leclerc of Ferrrari drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Max Verstappen of Redbull drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is seen before the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Fans throw fireworks into the circuit during the Qualifying of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Zhou Guanyu (L) of Alfa Romeo and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes drive during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives into pit lane after the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo drives during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo reacts after the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Max Verstappen of Redbull celebrates after taking the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit, the Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)