Paris Club ready to help Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 11:05, September 04, 2022

COLOMBO, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The President's Media Division (PMD) of Sri Lanka on Saturday announced that the Paris Club said they were ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.

The PMD in a statement said that they are willing to coordinate with non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to provide necessary financing assurances in a timely manner.

The Paris Club on Friday welcomed the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) concluded between the Sri Lankan Authorities and International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff for a 48-month arrangement under the Extended-Fund Facility.

"This agreement represents an important step to restore macroeconomic stability and public debt sustainability."

The Paris Club also said it remains at the disposal of the Sri Lankan authorities and non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to further discuss the next steps of the debt relief process.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)