Air show performed to mark 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence in Recife

Xinhua) 13:26, September 03, 2022

Brazilian Air Force fighter jets perform during an event marking the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

People watch the performance of the Brazilian Air Force fighter jets during an event marking the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

