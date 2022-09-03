Sales of Chinese poverty-relief platform top 25 bln yuan

Xinhua) 13:24, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese e-commerce platform selling products from the country's 832 counties that had been lifted out of poverty has seen its sales exceed 25.37 billion yuan (about 3.68 billion U.S. dollars).

The platform website, launched on Jan. 1, 2020, was aimed at supporting poverty relief by integrating online displays, online trading, logistics tracking, online payments, and product tracing.

Over 217,000 agricultural products are available on the website, according to the China CO-OP Group that runs the website. It is estimated that about 3 million rural families are benefiting from the platform.

Further efforts will be made to promote the sales of farm produce from areas just lifted out of poverty, strictly control the quality of products on the platform, and improve the price mechanism, according to the group.

