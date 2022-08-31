2022 China New Media Conference kicks off in Changsha

Xinhua) 14:31, August 31, 2022

A staff member shows a space-time condensation system based on the free-viewpoint model during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

People attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A staff member shows a space-time condensation system based on the free-viewpoint model during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A visitor tries recording himself via an XR system during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A staff member shows the operation of XR immersive studio during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

