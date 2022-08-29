Firefighters rescue camel from pit in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:08, August 29, 2022

A local herder's camels were chased by wolves in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday, and one camel fell into a pit more than two meters deep. Firefighters managed to lift the camel out with ropes attached to their truck.

(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)