Dance in the elements

(People's Daily App) 15:02, August 29, 2022

A folk dancer from Southwest China's Yunnan Province performs original Chinese traditional-style dances amid dramatic outdoor tableaus such as frothing rivers, mountainsides and rice paddies, showing off the beauty of Chinese classical culture.

(Compiled by Sun Aini; Video source: Kuaishou)

