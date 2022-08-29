Home>>
Dance in the elements
(People's Daily App) 15:02, August 29, 2022
A folk dancer from Southwest China's Yunnan Province performs original Chinese traditional-style dances amid dramatic outdoor tableaus such as frothing rivers, mountainsides and rice paddies, showing off the beauty of Chinese classical culture.
