Convention held on promoting China's peaceful reunification

Xinhua) 11:26, August 28, 2022

A convention on promoting China's peaceful reunification was held Saturday in southwest China's Sichuan Province both online and offline.

The conference was attended by more than 3,000 participants from over 360 councils for the promotion of peaceful national reunification and relevant organizations based in over 120 countries and regions.

In a speech delivered via video link, Zheng Jianbang, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and deputy head of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification, called for more efforts to oppose "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities and advance China's peaceful reunification.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)