China's environmental protection sector sees steady revenue growth in 2021

Xinhua) 11:19, August 28, 2022

China's environmental protection sector reported steady revenue growth in 2021 as the country has ramped up green growth efforts.

The industry raked in about 2.18 trillion yuan (about 318.31 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 11.8 percent from 2020, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

China has formed a comprehensive environmental protection industry system, covering technology research and development, equipment manufacturing, design and construction, as well as operation and maintenance.

The ultra-low emissions, waste incineration, coal flue gas treatment technology and equipment of the country's thermal power plants have reached a leading level globally, and China has built the world's largest cluster of ultra-low emission thermal power plants, according to the ministry.

