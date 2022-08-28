Israeli airstrike destroys missile depot in central Syria

Xinhua) 11:18, August 28, 2022

Israel's Thursday missile strike in central Syria destroyed a major weapon depot containing Iranian-developed missiles, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The depot contained more than 1,000 mid-range, surface-to-surface, Iranian-developed missiles, which had been stocked over the course of one year in the city of Masyaf in the central province of Hama, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

After the strike caused the stockpiled missiles to explode at the depot, shrapnels from the explosions injured 14 civilians in Masyaf, according to the Britain-based observatory.

The explosions lasted for four to six hours after the strike, according to eyewitnesses.

The observatory reported that one Syrian officer was also killed during the attack, which it described as one of the most violent Israeli bombardment of pro-Iran militias in Syria.

Thursday's attack is Israel's 21st one against military sites in Syria this year.

The U.S. forces have also exchanged fire with pro-Iran militias in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour over the past few days.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)