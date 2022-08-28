China, ASEAN to hold forum on environmental cooperation

Xinhua) 11:15, August 28, 2022

The China-ASEAN environmental cooperation forum 2022 will be held from Sept. 15 to 16 in Nanning City, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As one of the high-level forums of the 19th China-ASEAN Expo, slated to be held from Sept. 16 to 19, this forum aims to deepen exchanges and cooperation in green and low-carbon development between China and ASEAN countries.

Themed "promoting harmonious coexistence between human and nature to usher in the new era of green and low carbon," the forum consists of an opening ceremony, a high-level dialogue and an international environmental protection exhibition.

Held annually, this will be the 11th edition of the China-ASEAN environmental cooperation forum, which has grown into an important platform for promoting ecological and environmental exchanges and cooperation between China and the ASEAN countries.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)