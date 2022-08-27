Quantum metropolitan area network launched in eastern Chinese city

Xinhua) 10:26, August 27, 2022

HEFEI, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The city of Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, launched a quantum metropolitan area network (MAN) on Friday that leads the country in scale, number of users and applications.

With eight core sites, 159 access sites and a 1,147-km-long optical fiber, the MAN allows encrypted transmission of data in the e-government's extranet, providing services to the government, banks and enterprises.

Online platforms, including one for processing government-related information and another for the city's big-data services, have been launched on the quantum network. More platforms will be transferred to the network in the future.

Chen Rui, director of Hefei's data resources bureau, said that the city plans to launch more quantum-based security products by integrating the quantum MAN with other cutting-edge technologies, including the Internet of Things, big data and cloud computing.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)