4 cities in China's Tibet cut off community transmission of COVID-19

Xinhua) 10:25, August 27, 2022

LHASA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Four cities in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region have cut off community transmission of the COVID-19 epidemic, local authorities said Friday.

The cities of Qamdo and Nagqu reported no new community cases of infection after several rounds of city-wide nucleic acid testing, while the cities of Nyingchi and Shannan have reported no new community infections for three consecutive days.

On Thursday, Tibet reported 83 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 444 local asymptomatic carriers, the National Health Commission said Friday.

