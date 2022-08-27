Demonstration against Jewish settlement expansion held in West Bank

Xinhua) 10:25, August 27, 2022

Demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a demonstration against the expansion of the Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Demonstrators run to take cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during a demonstration against the expansion of the Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a demonstration against the expansion of the Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

