Demonstration against Jewish settlement expansion held in West Bank
Demonstrators clash with Israeli forces during a demonstration against the expansion of the Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Demonstrators run to take cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during a demonstration against the expansion of the Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
