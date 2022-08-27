Home>>
China's industrial profits down 1.1 pct in first 7 months
(Xinhua) 10:09, August 27, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 1.1 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2022, official data showed on Saturday.
Industrial firms each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.92 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach 4.89 trillion yuan in the period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
