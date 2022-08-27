Chengdu Motor Show 2022 kicks off

Xinhua) 09:02, August 27, 2022

A visitor plays racing games at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A visitor takes photos of a Roewe car produced by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp (SAIC) at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shwos the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors take photos of a BMW car at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors and press take photos of a car of BYD, China's new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2022 shows the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors view a Lynk &Co concept car at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. The motor show, with the participation of some 1,600 cars of more than 100 brands from home and abroad, kicked off here Friday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

