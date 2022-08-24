Chinese university uses big data to recommend roommates to incoming freshmen

People's Daily Online) 16:21, August 24, 2022

Chengdu University in the city of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, recently started to implement an innovative online system to help students who are going to study at the university soon to choose roommates and beds, the WeChat account of China Youth Daily reported on Wednesday.

The video grab shows the university's online pre-enrollment system. (Source: WeChat account of the Information Office of the People's Government of Chengdu)

After students fill in a questionnaire on the university's online pre-enrollment system, the university will recommend fellow peers who have the similar hobbies, interests, and living habits to them as their potential roommates.

Students are asked to answer questions including whether they are good at or afraid of socializing, whether they snore in their sleep, and whether they mind someone eating food with a strong smell, such as durian and river snail rice noodles, in their dormitory.

Besides recommending roommates, the system also allows students to select their beds.

The university began the planning for such a system capable of enabling students to choose roommates and select beds with the help of big data analysis in 2020, according to a staff member at the university's student dormitory management center.

With the online registration of freshmen starting on Aug. 23, the system was officially launched, the staff member said, adding that the system recommends three roommates to each student and that the recommendations are made according to an order of precedence as follows: classmates, students studying the same major, and students in the same faculty.

Nevertheless, the roommates recommended by the system are merely a suggestion, students can decide whether they want to follow the suggestion according to their own situation, said Wang Caiyan, an executive at the university's student dormitory management center.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)