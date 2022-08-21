China's social security fund reaps 4.27 pct investment return in 2021

Xinhua) 15:37, August 21, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's social security fund saw a return on investments of 4.27 percent last year, according to the body that manages the fund's investment.

The fund, run by the National Council for Social Security Fund, earned investment income totaling 113.18 billion yuan (about 16.63 billion U.S. dollars) last year, data from the council showed.

The total assets of the fund reached over 3 trillion yuan by the end of last year, with about 9 percent of them being overseas investments.

The fund has achieved an average annual return rate of 8.3 percent since its establishment in 2000, the council said.

