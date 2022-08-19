Home>>
Take a closer look at futuristic robots displayed at the World Robot Conference 2022
(People's Daily Online) 17:18, August 19, 2022
The World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) is scheduled to run from Aug.18 to 21 in Beijing, capital of China. An exposition taking place during the conference is expected to display more than 500 different sets of robots, including those with applications in a variety of industries.
Aug. 18 was the first day of the conference as it opened its doors to the public. Want to check out what kinds of novel and interesting robots are being displayed at the expo? People’s Daily Online can take you for a quick spin inside the expo!
