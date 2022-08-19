Chinese shares close lower Friday

Xinhua) 16:48, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.59 percent to 3,258.08 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.27 percent lower at 12,358.55 points.

Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.12 trillion yuan (about 164.58 billion U.S. dollars), higher than the level on the previous trading day.

The electricity and coal sectors were among the biggest gainers, while stocks related to lab-grown diamonds suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.5 percent to close at 2,734.22 points.

