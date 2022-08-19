Languages

Archive

Friday, August 19, 2022

Home>>

Fishing boats head out to sea as moratorium ends

(People's Daily App) 10:55, August 19, 2022

Fishing boats in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, departed for the South China Sea as a fishing moratorium of three and a half months ended on Tuesday.

(Produced by Li Peitian and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories