Home>>
Fishing boats head out to sea as moratorium ends
(People's Daily App) 10:55, August 19, 2022
Fishing boats in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, departed for the South China Sea as a fishing moratorium of three and a half months ended on Tuesday.
(Produced by Li Peitian and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China dissatisfied with S. Korea using force against Chinese fishing boats
- Thousand fishing vessels in Guangxi suspend summer fishing
- Helicopter carries out rescue operations after three fishing boats sank
- 74 missing after three fishing boats sink
- Alleged abuse on foreign fishing boats damages NZ image
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.