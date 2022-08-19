China's air cargo traffic back to normal: official

Xinhua) 09:20, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's air cargo traffic has returned to normal recently after posting a V-shape recovery in the first half of this year, a civil aviation official said Thursday.

In July, the civil aviation industry transported a total of 539,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, an increase of 28.3 percent compared with April, Liang Nan, director of the transport department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference.

During the January-July period, the industry as a whole completed 163,000 freight transport flights, including 117,000 international flights.

Liang said the capacity of air cargo to support industrial and supply chains has been significantly enhanced as many aviation logistics firms have expanded targeted services for firms in need of the unimpeded delivery of supplies during COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province, the first professional cargo hub airport in Asia and the fourth of its kind in the world, was put into operation in July, which will enhance the international competitiveness of China's aviation logistics, according to Liang.

