New era in China: Dalian very supportive of foreign enterprises
Maflow Components (Dalian) Co Ltd is a Poland-based company focused on the production of rubber hoses for the transmission of liquids within hydraulic systems. Its general manager Pawel Gwozdecki spoke highly of Dalian's open attitude towards cooperation with foreign enterprises.
Pawel has lived in Dalian, Liaoning province, for six years, he said that Dalian is a very special city with rapid economic development, and is very supportive of the development of local foreign enterprises. The Dalian area of the China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone has provided support to the enterprise for its better development. He believes that the cooperation between Maflow and Dalian will continue for a long time in the future.
Watch this video to find out more.
Photos
