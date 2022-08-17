2022 Intelligent Audiovisual Conference opens in Qingdao, E China’s Shandong

17:25, August 17, 2022

The 2022 Intelligent Audiovisual Conference kicked off on Aug. 16 in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, with the theme of “Virtuality and Reality, A New Digital Future.” Focusing on intelligent development, the conference strives to forge an open platform for industrial exchanges.

We should give full play to the advantages of intelligent audio-visual technology, build a new pattern for public opinion guidance, expand the ecosystem for all-media integration, and increase China’s voice in the world, said Cui Shixin, deputy editor-in-chief of People’s Daily, in his speech.

In a speech he delivered at the conference, Bai Yugang, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, expressed that Shandong will make greater efforts to push for the high-quality development of the digital culture and let science and technology empower the cultural industry.

The fourth industrial revolution is profoundly changing almost every industry, and production, management and governance systems will be completely changed amidst the ongoing revolution. We must keep up with this revolution and push for an integration between natural sciences and humanities, and integrate Chinese universities into social development more comprehensively, proactively and deeply, said Wang Shuguo, president of Xi’an Jiaotong University, which is based in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, in a keynote speech.

Meetings, exhibitions, launch ceremonies, matchmaking activities and seminars are to be held during the conference.

In addition to these activities, other events, including a seminar on the development of the Metaverse, a seminar on the high-quality development of films and TV dramas, an intelligent audiovisual exhibition, and a seminar discussing the introduction of online exhibitions for red culture in schools, are also scheduled to take place during the conference. Red culture refers to the spirit and legacies that emerged during the Chinese Revolution.

Ni Guangnan, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Ye Zhenzhen, president of People’s Daily Online and other guests, also attended the conference.

