China sees dropping production safety accidents in July

Xinhua) 17:04, August 17, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China saw improving production safety performances in July as the country has stepped up efforts to reduce workplace accidents.

The country reported 1,912 production safety accidents and 1,609 related deaths in July, both registering year-on-year falls, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

The government rolled out 15 targeted steps in April to beef up production safety across the country.

The country's coal mines, one major field of workplace accidents, seek to reduce production safety risks by leveraging intelligent technologies. More than 800 intelligent mining platforms have been built across China, according to the ministry.

