China-Mongolia border port sees cargo volume rise

Xinhua) 17:03, August 17, 2022

HOHHOT, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- As of Monday, Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, had logged over 1 million tonnes of cargo transported by inbound China-Europe freight trains this year, reaching the figure nearly one month earlier compared with 2021.

As of Monday, the port handled a total of 750 inbound China-Europe freight trains, up approximately 12 percent year on year, with 84,660 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers aboard. The total value of the goods recorded during the period was around 3.1 billion yuan (about 457 million U.S. dollars), said the Erenhot Customs.

The imported goods are mainly sheet materials, paper pulp and kraft paper. Among them, over 800,000 tonnes were sheet materials, accounting for nearly 80 percent of the total.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 58 China-Europe freight train routes. The routes reach more than 60 cities across over 10 countries.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)