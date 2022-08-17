Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin says West tries to maintain dominance by provoking conflicts

Xinhua) 17:03, August 17, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

During his speech at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the United States and its Western allies needed to provoke new global conflicts and sow chaos to try to maintain their dominance.

"The United States and its vassals grossly interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states by staging provocations, organizing coups, or inciting civil wars ... and all this is being done with one aim, to preserve their dominance," he said.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday, citing UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. Its agenda has not been revealed.

On Friday, Guterres is due to visit a seaport in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa.

- - - -

Zelensky signed a decree Tuesday to reshuffle the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the country's highest command and control body for the troops and individual branches of the Ukrainian military, the presidential press service reported.

According to the decree, published on the presidential website, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, and the commander of the Special Operations Forces, Hryhorii Halahan, were removed from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

