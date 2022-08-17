Home>>
Lhasa temporary hospital goes all out to treat mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
(CGTN) 16:43, August 17, 2022
Medical workers, facilities and materials have been fully mobilized at a temporary hospital in Lhasa City in China's Tibet Autonomous Region to deal with mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. Tibet had recorded 99 confirmed coronavirus cases along with 848 asymptomatic infections. The temporary hospital is located at a sports and cultural center in Lhasa's Liuwu New District. It has taken in 345 mostly asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since August 14. The temporary hospital has 74 medical workers, and local firefighters provide round-the-clock service.
