Mending porcelain with traditional technique

(People's Daily App) 16:28, August 17, 2022

Can porcelain be repaired even if it's cracked? Of course, it can be fixed with an ancient Chinese traditional technique – ju, meaning repairing ceramics with metal staples or rivets.

An inheritor of the mending skill demonstrates the process of repairing porcelain like clay teapots and other traditional Chinese tea sets with pegs.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Sun Shulang and Wang Jinpan)

