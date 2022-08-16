China approves 8 fixed-asset investment projects in July

Xinhua) 13:04, August 16, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, said on Tuesday that it approved eight fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects in July.

The projects, with a combined investment value of 236.8 billion yuan (about 34.5 billion U.S. dollars), mainly cover areas including water conservancy and energy, the commission said.

From January to July, the commission approved 65 FAI projects, with a combined investment value of over 1 trillion yuan.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that China's FAI went up 5.7 percent year on year in the first seven months of the year.

