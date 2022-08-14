Jerusalem bus shooting injures at least 7

Xinhua) 13:16, August 14, 2022

A gunman shot at a bus in Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, injuring at least seven people, according to local police and medics.

Two people were seriously wounded during the shooting, which occurred near the Western Wall, a holy site for Jewish prayers.

Israel's emergency medical services, the Magen David Adom, called the incident a "terror attack in the Old City."

According to local media, the scene was cordoned off and Israeli police have dispatched staff to pursue the suspected attacker.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)