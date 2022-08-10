Home>>
Photographer takes wedding photos for grandparents in 90s
(People's Daily App) 15:31, August 10, 2022
A granddaughter surnamed Liu has taken wedding photos of her grandparents in their 90s.
By taking the photos, Liu helped her grandmother realize the elderly woman's wedding dream. The 22-year-old photographed her grandparents in traditional red wedding outfits, with her grandparents' ancient house as the setting.
