Chinese football authority looking into suspicion of match-fixing in U15 game

Xinhua) 15:41, August 09, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Football Association (CFA) has launched an investigation into a local match that was suspected of being fixed.

The game under investigation was played between Guangzhou and Qingyuan in the under-15 men's final of the Guangdong Provincial Games on Sunday, in which several Qingyuan players looked unusually sluggish between the 68th and 81st minutes, allowing the opposition to score four goals in a 13-minute span to win 5-3.

"The performances of both sides in this match have aroused widespread suspicion as well as concerns from all walks of life," the CFA said in a statement on Monday.

"The CFA attaches great importance to this issue and an inquiry has been opened."

The CFA added that it does not tolerate match-fixing as such behavior violates sporting ethics, and that any team or person charged with match-fixing faces serious consequences.

