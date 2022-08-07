Languages

Archive

Sunday, August 07, 2022

Home>>

China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicks off

(Xinhua) 10:39, August 07, 2022

China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicked off in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, attracting some 400 players to participate in. The league is played in a mixed format with seven players in each team playing on the pitch.

 

 

 

 

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories