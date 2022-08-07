China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicks off

China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicked off in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, attracting some 400 players to participate in. The league is played in a mixed format with seven players in each team playing on the pitch.

