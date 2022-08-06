China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicks off

Xinhua) 16:16, August 06, 2022

XI'AN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's first National Ultimate Frisbee League kicked off in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, attracting some 400 players to participate in.

Featuring a total of 12 teams, the league is played in a mixed format with seven players in each team playing on the pitch.

Xi'an Physical Education University V7 smashed Xi'an Terra-Cotta Warriors-RJM 9-2 in the tournament's opener.

30 matches are scheduled for the two-day event, including group phase, knockout stage and the final.

"The national league will no doubt promote the sport in China," said Yang Jianshe, manager of Xi'an Physical Education University V7.

"Ultimate Frisbee is a fashionable, recreational and eco-friendly outdoor activity that meets the need of people, particularly youngsters, to communicate with others through sports," he said.

Organizers have also set up fan zones for camping and other outdoor activities.

The sport has gone viral in China from last year as many grassroots Ultimate Frisbee clubs and leagues have been launched since last year. In order to encourage and give guidance for the sport's development, the State General Administration of Sport decided to organize the first national league to be held in over 10 cities from August to 2023.

