U.S. reports on long COVID fail to offer solid plans to help patients: NBC

Xinhua) 14:00, August 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. federal reports on long COVID released Wednesday fail to address the needs of patients, NBC reported on Thursday.

The reports neglected to include many of the recommendations of doctors and advocacy groups for how to address the long COVID crisis, the report said.

It also said the reports commit to establishing a long COVID office within the Department of Health and Human Services, but offer no details on how such an office would be funded and staffed, nor do they offer any timeline for the setup.

Currently, long COVID has affected 7.7 million to 23 million Americans, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. It is estimated that up to a million of those people are out of work because of their ongoing illness.

